Delhi police busts carjacking gang, 5 held

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Police have busted a major carjacking group allegedly led by a gangster linked to over 100 car thefts across Delhi-NCR from 2015 to 2018, officials said on Friday.

Five active members of the gang, including Pandey, have been arrested and chargesheeted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

"Two other associates, Dare Mada Yangda and Yusuf Ali, have been declared proclaimed offenders, and a request for their trial in absentia has been made before the court concerned," the police officer said.

According to police, Pandey, had been running an organised crime syndicate for more than a decade, targeting luxury vehicles and disposing of them in Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states. The gang was also linked to several other serious crimes, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, and robbery.

During the investigation, the team identified a property in Lucknow purchased in the name of Pandey's father. Further probe revealed that the Rs 80 lakh payment and construction expenses were actually borne by Pandey using proceeds from his criminal activities.

"Pandey has a record of over 45 criminal cases, ranging from robbery and murder to offences under the Arms and NDPS Acts. Among those arrested are Kapil Chitania, Vijay Farmana, Sumit Vakil, and Chander Shekhar Gupta, all of whom were charged under the stringent MCOCA provisions," the officer added.

Yangda and Ali, allegedly acted as key receivers of robbed cars and helped dispose of them in the northeast.

Police said the special MCOCA court at Patiala House has already framed charges against the arrested accused on July 18 this year. PTI BM ANM ANM SKY SKY