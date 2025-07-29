Delhi Police busts counterfeit automobile parts racket; 11 held

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A large-scale racket operating out of Delhi’s Karol Bagh area involved in the manufacturing and distribution of fake automobile spare parts under the branding of reputed international automobile companies has been busted, an official on Tuesday said.

He said that raids were conducted on four separate premises in the Karol Bagh area on July 26, leading to the seizure of counterfeit spare parts worth approximately Rs 50 lakh and unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 19 lakh.

A total of 11 people, including the alleged kingpin Dheeraj Singh (38), were apprehended, the official said.

The gang reportedly sourced low-grade parts at cheap rates from unverified manufacturers, repackaged them with fake branding and distributed them across Delhi-NCR, falsely claiming the parts to be Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) surplus or export rejects.

Most of the transactions were conducted in cash and through untraceable UPI accounts, using fake invoices to avoid detection, police said.

In some cases, the group also used online marketplaces and classified ads to sell the fake parts under the guise of genuine spares, they said.

"The seized materials include over one lakh duplicate spare parts such as brake pads, filters, clutch plates, and spark plugs, along with 200 bottles of counterfeit branded engine oils, forged packaging, stickers, holograms, printing equipment and Rs 19 lakh in cash," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime, Aditya Gautam.

The operation targeted four properties in Nai Walan, Guru Nanak Market, Subhash Mohalla and Pusha Lane in Karol Bagh, police said.

The raiding teams apprehended individuals involved in various roles — from storage and packaging to branding and supply of counterfeit parts, they said.

Among those arrested is Dheeraj, believed to be the kingpin, who has been involved in the illegal trade for the past four years, police said.

“The other key players include Amit Singh, who handled logistics and accounting; Dipankar Nagpal alias Vicky, who ran a packaging business supplying counterfeit labels and holograms; and Harsh Kumar and Rinku, who managed sales and distribution of fake parts,” the DCP said.

The counterfeit parts were designed to closely mimic packaging and appearance of genuine branded components, making it difficult for customers or mechanics to distinguish them, police said.

Some of the parts — such as brake shoes and pads — are critical to vehicle safety and pose a significant risk to public safety if used, they said.

A case was registered at the Crime Branch Police Station on July 27 under relevant sections of the Copyright Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network of suppliers, buyers and financiers associated with the racket, they said. PTI SSJ AS AS