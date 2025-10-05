Delhi Police busts counterfeit engine oil filters racket; 2 held

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit engine oil filters and arrested two men for alleged trademark infringement, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Gupta, 64, a resident of Ashok Vihar, and Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Shalimar Bagh.

According to police, the accused posed as authorised distributors of the Fleetguard brand to deceive wholesalers and consumers.

Based on a complaint lodged by Yashpal Sapra, Fleetguard's brand protection manager, regarding the sale of fake filters in Delhi markets, a police team raided their premises in Ashok Vihar and seized 1,600 fake filters. Another raid in Shalimar Bagh led to the recovery of 98 filters.

"A total of 1,698 counterfeit Fleetguard filters packed in 130 boxes were seized during the raids," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and those involved. PTI BM ANM RHL