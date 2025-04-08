Delhi Police busts cricket betting syndicate, arrests six for placing bets on IPL matches

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a cricket betting syndicate operating during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and arrested six men from the Paharganj area here, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were allegedly placing bets on the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, when based on a tip-off a police team raided a premise at Laxmi Narayan Street in Paharganj on April 6, he said.

They were placing bets using laptops and mobile phones. Five mobile phones, a tablet, a laptop and several notebooks used for recording bets were seized, police said. The accused, 35-year-old Vijay and Bharat, 29-year-old Mohit, 30-year-old Kushagra and Pulkit along with 26-year-old Gagan, were arrested, they added.

Police said Vijay is the mastermind of the racket, while Mohit, the property owner, was receiving a 20 per cent share in the profits. Others were either salaried employees and further investigation is underway.