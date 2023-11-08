Delhi Police busts drug cartel, 5 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a drug cartel with the arrest of five people, including the incharge of a de-addiction centre.

The matter was brought to the notice of Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

"Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who had been frequently visiting the Yamuna floodplains in connection with river rejuvenation under the aegis of the NGT-constituted High Level Committee (HLC), had witnessed drug trafficking and abuse in the area and instructed Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to ensure expeditious remedial measures," said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During investigation, a joint team raided the premises of a de-addiction centre in the Jahangirpuri area and found that its incharge, Pradeep, was involved in drug trafficking, he said.

Examination of registers and drug stocks revealed that Pradeep was pilfering drugs using Aadhaar cards of those undergoing treatment at the centre. He was selling them to drug trafficking gangs, which in turn sold them to addicts in areas like Hanuman Mandir, Chatta Rail, ISBT, Yamuna Bazar and Nigam Bodh Ghat, the officer said.

Besides Pradeep, Kherunisha, Rashid, Amir and Asif, who were also involved in drug trafficking, have been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Yadav said. PTI BM DIV DIV