Delhi Police busts drug cartel, nabs 2 with drugs worth Rs 17.8 cr

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an interstate drug cartel with the arrest of two key people and seizure of heroin worth about Rs 17.80 crore, an officer said on Tuesday.

The syndicate supplied high-quality smack in Delhi and neighbouring states.

A car and a scooter used in transportation of the drugs have also been seized.

On June 28, police arrested Gaurav, 24, from Rohini and recovered 1.4 kg of heroin from him, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

During interrogation, Gaurav revealed that he was sourcing heroin from a man named Vansh Popat.

On September 2, a team arrested 19-year-old Popat from Delhi with 26 grams of heroin in his possession.

Popat's disclosures led the police to Bareilly-based supplier, 26-year-old Arslam Khan alias Danish.

"Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted his car near Rampur on September 6 and recovered 2.1 kg of heroin from him," Yadav said.

According to the police, Gaurav, a school dropout, sold illicit liquor before entering the drug trade.

Popat, unemployed, began selling small packets of smack in parks of outer Delhi's Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri before connecting with Khan in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan, a two-wheeler mechanic, turned to drug peddling two years ago for quick profits, the officer said. PTI BM VN VN