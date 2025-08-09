Delhi Police busts drug cartel, seizes Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 1 crore; 2 held

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Delhi Police busted a drug cartel and arrested two men with over nine kilograms of a psychotropic drug worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Nishant Pal (23) and Ajay Kumar (23), are both from Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad.

"A tip-off led to the arrest of Nishant Pal near the Apsara Border in Anand Vihar on July 28. He was found carrying 6.240 kg of Alprazolam tablets, about 60,000 tablets, in a carton on his motorcycle," an officer said.

Pal later revealed the involvement of Ajay Kumar, who was arrested on August 7. In his instance, over 3 kilograms of Alprazolam tablets were recovered from his godown in Rajender Nagar, Ghaziabad.

Police said both accused had earlier worked in the medical field, which helped them gain knowledge about medicines.

Further investigation is underway.