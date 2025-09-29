Delhi Police busts drug racket, 3 held

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted a drug cartel operating in the national capital and NCR with the arrest of three men, officials said on Monday.

The police recovered psychotropic substances worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Tajinderpal Singh alias Happy (30), Vikram Singh Bhadoria (29) and their associate Kundan Singh Bisht alias K.D. (28), he said.

"Happy, a native of Amritsar, holds a diploma in nautical engineering and had earlier worked in Malaysia in 2014. After returning to India in 2022 post-pandemic, he reconnected with his former merchant navy associate Surjeet alias Jeeta, who was involved in the illicit trade of Methamphetamine," a senior police officer said.

Following Surjeet's arrest in Chandigarh in a narcotics case, the accused continued the drug supply network in Delhi, operating with his associate Vikram, a B.Sc. graduate from Gwalior working as a cab driver in Delhi.

Bisht, a hotel management diploma holder from Uttarakhand, had worked in clubs across Delhi before joining the drug trade during the Covid pandemic.

Police said 32 grams of methamphetamine and seven grams of MDMA tablets were seized during the operation. A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

Acting on a tip-off on September 2, police laid a trap in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and arrested Happy and Vikram Singh Bhadoria (29) — with 24 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

During their police remand, their associate, Kundan, was also arrested on September 4 in Vasant Kunj. Eight grams of methamphetamine and seven grams of MDMA tablets were recovered from his possession, they said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the larger network and its financial links, police added. PTI SSJ ANM HIG