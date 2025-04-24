Delhi Police busts drug syndicate, arrests key accused with Rs 50 lakh heroin

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted a drug syndicate and arrested a key accused with heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The operation began with the arrest of Imran on April 4 from Kabir Nagar. He was allegedly caught red-handed while delivering 315 grams of heroin in a car, Deputy Commisioner of Police (Crime Branch) Apoorva Gupta said.

During interrogation, Imran (40) allegedly disclosed that he procured the heroin from Suraj, a resident of New Usmanpur.

"On April 21, Suraj was arrested near the Shastri Park flyover while attempting to deliver 97 grams of heroin on a motorcycle. He has a criminal history involving five previous cases of robbery and snatching," the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the other people involved in the supply chain. PTI BM BM MNK MNK