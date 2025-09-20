Delhi Police busts drug syndicate with 4 arrests, seizure of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four alleged members of an inter-state narcotics syndicate and seized 531 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 3.5 crore in the international market, an officer said on Saturday.

The crackdown, carried out across Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, exposed a supply chain that targeted the youths in the national capital, he said.

In the first phase, acting on a tip-off, police arrested 29-year-old Surender Pandey from east Delhi's Nand Nagri, and recovered 301 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.

During interrogation, Pandey disclosed the involvement of his associate Naim, a native of Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh. Naim was arrested in Rajasthan's Jaipur with 120 grams of heroin on him, the officer added.

Another name, this time of a woman, Neeru, a resident of Nand Nagri, also came up during interrogation.

After her arrest on Tuesday, Neeru gave up their supplier, Nazir, who was nabbed from Bareilly with 110 grams of heroin in his possession, police said.

In total, 531 grams of fine-quality heroin was recovered from the gang members, they said.

"The accused are school dropouts with prior criminal involvement. They were lured by easy money and operated through interstate supply lines connecting Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," the officer said. PTI SSJ VN VN