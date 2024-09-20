Delhi Police busts drug trafficking gang, three arrested

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has claimed to busted a gang of drug traffickers and arrested three people, including a woman and a teenage girl, officials on Friday said.

The police have recovered 41.5 kilograms of marijuana (ganja) worth around Rs 20.75 lakh in the international market, they said.

The contraband was transported through train from Odisha to Delhi, police said.

"All the accused used to travel like a family so no one can raise suspicion over them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

A tip-off was received about a huge quantity of contraband which was purchased from Odisha and further selling in different parts of Delhi, NCR and other parts of India, police said.

"A team was formed and a trap was laid near Shakur Basti railway station. Team nabbed three people including a minor girl. They identified themselves as Anita (45) and Aman Rana (26)," said the DCP.

According to the police, the minor girl was carrying trolley and hand bags. A total of 41.5 kg of marijuana were recovered from the accused.

Initially, the woman Anita tried to mislead the police and said that she is mother of the other accused Aman and the minor teenage girl. The other accused and the juvenile girl were also supporting her version.

During interrogation, Anita disclosed that she and her husband were involved in illicit liquor selling. Her husband has previously involved in a number of cases of illicit liquor trafficking, police said.

"For the last two years, Anita had entered in drugs trafficking. The other accused Aman Rana is the son of her sister. He is a school dropout. The juvenile came in contact of the accused in order to make easy money," said the DCP. PTI BM AS AS