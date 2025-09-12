Delhi Police busts drugs racket; three arrested with cocaine worth Rs 2.25 cr

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a narcotics racket by arresting three men, including a Nigerian national, and seized 194 gm of cocaine worth Rs 2.25 crore from their possession, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Wadhwa (32), Abdul Kadir (29), and Chimezie Lazarus Indedinge alias Zudo (35), a Nigerian national living in Delhi, police said.

"On September 6, police received a tip-off that Wadhwa and Kadir were about to deliver a consignment of cocaine in Rohini. Accordingly, a trap was laid and both the accused were caught red-handed," a police officer said.

Upon search, police recovered cocaine weighing 54 gm and 31 gm from Kadir and Wadhwa, respectively.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that the consignment was supplied by Zudo, who, they claimed, was the kingpin of the racket operating in Delhi-NCR, the officer said.

Based on the information, a raid was carried out in Mehrauli on September 10 which led to Zudo's arrest. Police seized 109 gm of cocaine from his possession, the officer said.

Zudo came to India in January 2023 for medical treatment. Facing financial constraints, he began supplying cocaine in Delhi, Gurugram, Meerut, Chandigarh and Haldwani. He operated as the kingpin of the network in the region, police said.

Kadir, a former taxi driver, was lured into drug trade by Zudo, who offered him Rs 1,000 per delivery. Kadir later introduced Wadhwa, another former taxi driver, into the racket.

"The accused don't have any previous criminal record. Effort is on to trace the wider network, its financial links, and possible international connections," the officer said. PTI BM ANM ARI