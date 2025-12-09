Delhi Police busts factory producing counterfeit engine oil filters; over 1,900 fake units seized

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a factory allegedly involved in manufacturing counterfeit oil filters of well-known automobile brands and seized more than 1,900 duplicate units along with printing machinery and packaging material, an officer said on Tuesday.

Police said the unit, operating from the Anand Parbat Industrial Area, was producing fake oil filters of multiple brands. Factory owner Manmeet Singh was arrested from the spot, the officer said.

Police said a tip-off was received on December 4 about a man's involvement in preparing duplicate auto parts. Acting on the input, a team conducted a raid along with authorised representatives of the companies concerned.

"A total of 1,917 counterfeit oil filters, 10 dye-printing machines, stickers, holograms and branded cardboard boxes were seized from the premises," the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered.

During questioning, Singh disclosed that he was manufacturing and supplying duplicate auto parts for the last one year. Police said he procured raw material from vendors, fabricated counterfeit parts inside the factory and supplied those back to the market through the same network. Further investigation is in progress. PTI BM RC