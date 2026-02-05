Delhi Police busts fake branded jeans racket, arrests four

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a counterfeit jeans manufacturing and sale racket operating from the Lawrence Road Industrial Area in northwest Delhi and arrested four persons involved, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, a complaint regarding the large-scale manufacturing of counterfeit jeans, tags and labels of a reputed brand was received.

Following this, multiple raids were conducted on Monday at four locations in the Lawrence Road Industrial Area, leading to the arrest of Shadique Anwar (21), Roshan Jha (25), Rajesh Gupta (43) and Sajan Kumar (34), they said.

"During a raid, a team recovered 580 counterfeit jeans of a known brand. 1,220 jeans of different brands were also seized," an officer said.

At another premises, the team recovered over 1,500 jeans, a sewing machine and shirts, he said.

According to the police, the accused were involved in manufacturing and assembling counterfeit branded jeans and related apparel using fake labels and tags, which were then sold in the market as genuine products.

"We have registered an FIR into the matter and further investigation is in progress," the officer said.