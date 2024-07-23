Delhi police busts fake call centre, 20 held

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre and arrested 20 people, including nine women, for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of providing loans under government schemes, an officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, "More than 400 victims are estimated to have fallen prey to the fraudulent call centre, resulting in a total cheating amount of Rs 40 lakh. Police have already identified more than 50 victims nationwide." The fake call centre, operating from the Lado Sarai area of south Delhi, cheated people under the pretext of providing loans through government schemes. They would use the details gathered to transfer money to their accounts, the DCP said.

The police arrested 20 people, including nine women tele-callers on Monday, the DCP said.

"A total of 32 mobile phones, 48 fake SIM cards, four laptops, and 23 bank accounts were seized from their possession. Further investigation into the matter is underway," DCP added.