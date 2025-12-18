Delhi Police busts fake engine oil unit in Nangloi, seizes counterfeit goods worth Rs 1 cr

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The police have busted an illegal manufacturing unit involved in producing and selling counterfeit engine oil and lubricants in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, leading to the seizure of fake products and machinery worth over Rs 1 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at Kamruddin Nagar in Nangloi and unearthed a fully operational unit engaged in manufacturing, packaging and labelling fake lubricant oil, he said.

The accused, identified as Sandeep (36), was arrested from the spot while allegedly supervising the illegal operations. Police seized around 3,950 litres of raw and counterfeit lubricant oil, approximately 12,000 empty bottles and buckets, fake labels, packing material, colouring chemicals and sealing machines from the premises.

"The counterfeit products were designed to closely resemble genuine lubricants and were supplied to different states through an interstate network," said the police officer.

He said that the unit was found actively involved in filtering, colouring, filling, labelling and sealing counterfeit lubricating oil. Investigation revealed that the accused procured low-cost lubricant oil locally and rebranded it using counterfeit labels and packaging. The fake oil was sold mostly through cash transactions to buyers outside Delhi, police said.

A second storage location in the same area was also raided, leading to the recovery of empty drums and bottles. Further probe revealed that Sandeep was earlier involved in two similar cases registered at Nangloi and Mundka police stations, indicating a repeat offence.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.