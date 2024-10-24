Delhi Police busts fake visa syndicate, nabs key accused from Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said it busted a fake visa syndicate and nabbed a 35-year-old man from Surat in Gujarat.

The accused, who was brought to Delhi and arrested, has been identified as Prateek Shah, they said.

"Earlier this month, our team arrested five gang members -- Gaurav (28), Nitin Sharma (33), Sarabjeet Kaur (29), Gagandeep Kaur (32) and Reena Kaushal (42). During investigations, we learnt about Prateek Shah," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

On September 28, Kuldeep (21) arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. During scrutiny of his travel documents, it was found that a fake Canadian visitor visa was affixed to his passport. An FIR was registered and investigation taken up in the matter, she said.

Kuldeep disclosed that he met an agent, who identified himself as Sandeep, through a common friend. Sandeep assured him passage to Canada in exchange for Rs 18 lakh.

He also promised to arrange a job for Kuldeep in Canada.

Kuldeep gave the agent Rs 5 lakh in cash as advance and it was decided that the remainder would be paid after he reached Canada, Rangnani said.

The police said Sandeep arranged tickets and a visitor visa for Canada for Kuldeep.

Sandeep, who was apprehended from Kaithal in Haryana late in September, told the police that he ran a "syndicate" with his associates. The team later nabbed Gaurav, Nitin Sharma, Sarabjeet Kaur, Gagandeep Kaur and Reena Kaushal, who were found actively involved in this case, Rangnani said.

During their interrogation, the police learnt that Sarabjeet Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur used to post video advertisements on their social media accounts in which they guaranteed Canadian visas, even in refusal cases.

Interrogations revealed that the fake Canadian visa for Kuldeep was prepared by an agent -- Prateek Shah -- an expert in design who prepared fake visa stickers for multiple countries from a factory in Surat.

"A team was formed and Shah was apprehended from Gujarat. During the police raid on his hideout, Shah was found hurriedly packing his equipment. He was preparing to relocate his factory, having received word about the arrest of his associates and realising that the police could arrive at his location," said Rangnani.

The police seized 14 fake visa stickers in the name of different people, nine rubber stamps of different countries, 16 dyes of countries such as Canada, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Macedonia and Bosnia, among others, 80 blank PR card chips, one large printer, a plastic sealing machine, gumming sheets containing holograms of Serbia, Bosnia, Azerbaijan, the UK, and Macedonia, two laptops, five basic mobile phones, 18 original passports and various stationery items. PIT BM SZM SZM