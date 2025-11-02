Delhi Police busts illegal arms network, arrests key supplier of Sunny Sai gang

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms network and arrested the key supplier of city-based Sunny Sai Gang along with one of his receivers, an officer said on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh (32) and Sumit (27), he said.

"Gurmeet, a graduate in business administration, has been supplying illegal weapons to several gangs operating across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, including the gangs led by Sunny Sai, Salam Tyagi and Saddam Gauri," he added.

The officer said police conducted a raid on October 26 after receiving a tip-off about Gurmeet's presence in Baghpat. He was apprehended from his hideout, where he had allegedly set up a test firing facility. Two pistols, five country-made pistols, one musket, 11 live cartridges, 27 spent cartridges and a car were seized from the spot.

During interrogation, Gurmeet revealed that he had supplied arms to a wanted robber, Sumit, who was later intercepted from Dabri-Gurugram Road near Dwarka.

One pistol, two live cartridges and a stolen car were recovered from his possession, police said.

"Sumit, a former civil defence volunteer, turned to crime after his contract expired. He is wanted in a robbery case in Jaipur and carries a reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest," said the officer.

He added that Gurmeet has several cases related to murder, attempt to murder and theft registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. PTI BM BM RUK RUK