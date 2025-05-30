Delhi Police busts illegal arms syndicate, five held from hotel in Jangpura

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested five accused from a hotel in Jangpura and recovered two country-made pistols along with 14 live cartridges, officials on Friday said.

The accused, primarily from Madhya Pradesh, were apprehended following a tip-off, they said.

The accused have been identified as Akash Yadav (30), Sachin Gupta (30), Krishna Rai (24), Subhajit Goswami (36) from Kolkata and Prakhar Shrivastav (24), police said.

Akash Yadav, the main accused, has a prior criminal record related to robbery registered in 2016, they said.

A police team tracked down a suspicious room locked from inside at the hotel.

They questioned the suspects and after conducting a thorough search, recovered two country-made pistols, 14 live cartridges, Rs 35,000 cash, eight smartphones, a laptop and a tablet.

Further investigation is on to uncover the extent of the syndicate's operations and any other connections, said a police officer. PTI BM AS AS