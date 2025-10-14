Delhi Police busts illegal arms syndicate, two arrested

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in connection with illegal arms smuggling in Delhi allegedly to take revenge for the murder of one of the accused's maternal uncle and two other family members, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohit (28) and Manjay (28), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana, were arrested with the police allegedly recovering four pistols, four magazines, and mobile phones containing incriminating social media chats from the possession of the accused, they said.

"The duo had procured the pistols from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly to take revenge for the murder of Mohit's maternal uncle and two other family members. The arrests came after a tip-off on September 16 regarding the movement of Mohit and his associate to procure illegal arms. Acting swiftly, the police apprehended them when they arrived in Delhi from Madhya Pradesh on September 17," a senior police officer said.

Mohit, a class 12 dropout, had a history of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and NDPS Act offences. Manjay, also a class 12 dropout, was earlier jailed in 2023 and reportedly came in contact with criminal elements through Mohit, the police said.

The police said appropriate legal action has been initiated against the accused, and the search for other absconding associates continues. PTI SSJ MNK MNK