Delhi Police busts illegal garment unit; over 1,900 counterfeit branded clothes seized

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an illegal garment manufacturing and storage unit in west Delhi involved in large-scale production of counterfeit branded apparel, an official said on Thursday.

The action was carried out following a complaint from authorised representatives of several global brands, including Calvin Klein, Zara, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co. and USPA, alleging large-scale manufacture and sale of counterfeit garments in west Delhi, he said.

After scrutinising the complaint and verifying trademark and copyright documents, police obtained the mandatory opinion from the Registrar of Trade Marks under Section 115(4) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, a senior police officer said.

Based on the findings, police conducted a raid on January 7 at an upper-ground-floor premises in the Todapur area, during which the illegal unit was unearthed. The accused, identified as Rajeev Nagpal (50), a resident of Sector-3, Rohini, was found operating the unit, police said.

During the search, police recovered a total of 1,919 counterfeit garments, including 1,050 counterfeit Zara shirts, 650 counterfeit USPA shirts and 213 counterfeit Levi Strauss & Co. shirts, along with six sample shirts, two each of the three brands.

A case has been registered at Inderpuri police station under provisions of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and the Copyright Act, 1957, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police said the accused has no previous criminal record.