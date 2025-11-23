Delhi Police busts illegal LPG refilling unit in Mundka, five detained

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a large illegal LPG cylinder refilling unit operating at a residential area in Delhi's Mundka, detaining five people and seizing more than 500 cylinders, an official said on Sunday.

A police team raided the premises in the Swarn Park area, where LPG in domestic cylinders were being illegally transferred to commercial cylinders for sale at higher rates during the winter, the officer said.

It posed a serious threat to residents in the area, he added.

During the operation, police seized 563 LPG cylinders, including a large number of domestic ones, stored in violation of the rules.

Besides, 15 electronic gas filling machines, two weighing machines, and 372 cylinder seals used for the unlawful commercial refilling process have also been seized, police said.

"The illegal operation was being run from a godown named Sai Logistics. A pick-up vehicle and a motorcycle, allegedly used for distributing the illegally refilled cylinders, were also impounded," said the officer.

Five workers found at the site -- Ramniwas (manager), Avnesh and Manoj Kumar (refilling staff), and Arjun and Sharukh Khan (loader/unloader) -- were detained for questioning.

During questioning, they revealed that the racket was being operated by Vinod Kumar, a resident of Peeragarhi, who is currently on the run, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the main accused.