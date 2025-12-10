Delhi Police busts illegal unit manufacturing fake engine oil

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an illegal unit manufacturing fake engine oil, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a factory in Budhpur, Alipur, and seized 239 litres of fake engine oil, 304 empty bottles, more than 14,000 stickers and caps and machinery used for packaging.

Police said the unit was operated by Ajay Bharadwaj (27) and Sachin Sharma (22) of Sonepat in Haryana, who were supplying the counterfeit products locally for months. A case has been registered. PTI BM RC