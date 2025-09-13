Delhi Police busts illegal weapons factory in Mathura, huge cache of arms recovered

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition, an official said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by a team from Sarai Rohilla police station, following inputs about the supply of firearms being routed into the national capital, they said.

Earlier on September 1, police had busted a makeshift factory on Jattari Pishawa Road in Aligarh.

Inside two locked rooms, they found six finished pistols, 12 incomplete pistols, six live cartridges, raw material for over 250 more weapons, and equipment, including drills, blow machines, and barrel pipes.

Further investigation is underway to identify the network involved in the supply and distribution of these weapons, police said. PTI SSJ SKY SKY