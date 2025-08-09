Delhi police busts inter-state arms racket; one arrested, 10 pistols seized

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted an inter-state firearms racket with the arrest of a 29-year-old man and recovered 10 semi-automatic pistols, 20 live cartridges and seven extra magazines from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

Police arrested Amit Kumar, a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, from near Jasola, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Kumar was an active member of a Madhya Pradesh-based arms racket who supplied more than 150 pistols in Delhi-NCR over the last two years, the officer said.

“In view of the upcoming Independence Day and the festive season, police had intensified surveillance on illegal arms suppliers. Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap and intercepted Kumar around 8.45 pm on Friday, leading to his arrest,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he procured pistols from a manufacturer-cum-supplier in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. He used to buy each pistol for Rs 12,000-15,000 and sell them for Rs 30,000-40,000 to criminals in Delhi-NCR and other states, the DCP said.

A graduate, Kumar worked as a recovery agent with a private bank in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. He entered the arms trade after being lured by a fellow villager.

Initially working as a carrier, he later developed his own network and started supplying firearms independently, the officer said. PTI BM ARI