Delhi police busts inter-state cyber fraud gang, 8 held

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi police has arrested eight people from Rajasthan and Gujarat for allegedly duping people on the pretext of stock investments and job opportunities, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sunil (24), Pushpendra Kumar (21), Pawan Saini (28), Maharaj Singh (26), Solanki Kiran Bhai (36), Mandeep Kaswan (22), Vikas Kumar (36) and Lalu Prasad (36), they said.

According to police, five cyber crime cases were worked out with the arrest of the eight accused. A total of 72 complaints were found against them in the NCRP portal.

"They were cheating people on the pretext of three modus operandi -- online stock investment, work-from-home opportunities and social media fraud," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that transactions worth Rs 2.5 crore were recorded in their bank accounts, he said.

The accused were arrested from Alwar, Jaipur, Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Vadodara in Gujarat. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM HIG HIG