Delhi Police busts inter-state drug ring, three arrested

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI): Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drug ring, arresting three members and seizing large quantities of raw materials used to produce heroin and other narcotics, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Mohammad Jafar, Mohammad Ahmad and Mohammad Furkan, were apprehended, they said.

The materials seized included 650 kg of sodium carbonate anhydrous, 39 kg of acetic anhydride, and 3.2 kg of calcium oxide. The chemicals are critical precursors for the synthesis of narcotics like heroin, police said.

According to police, the arrest of Shakib Hussain, who was found in possession of 884 grams of heroin, led police to nab other members of the cartel.

Advertisment

During interrogation, Hussain revealed that one Validad Khan was his supplier. In March, Khan was apprehended in Amroha leading to the seizure of raw materials used in narcotics production. This arrest also uncovered the involvement of other facilitators in the supply chain, including Furkan and Jafar.

Police said that further investigation identified Jafar as a major supplier of raw materials and a team was formed to track him. Later, he was caught in Bareilly on October 1.

Based on his disclosures, Mohammad Ahmad and Mohammad Furkan were also apprehended from Gazipur and Amroha, respectively on November 28.

Advertisment

"Further investigation in the entire matter is underway," Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY