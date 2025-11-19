Delhi Police busts inter-state drug syndicate; 4 African nationals held

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four African-origin members, including a woman, of an inter-state drug cartel and seized contraband — over 20 kg methamphetamine and 700 tablets — worth Rs 100 crore in the international market, an official said. A mobile drug lab was also recovered from their possession.

The accused, identified as Ezebuenyi Esther Osita alias Ella (45), Charles Chimuanya Ebereonwu alias Amorka (32), Chinoye Emmanuel (46) and Diarra Idriss alias White Money (38), were arrested in a series of raids conducted between November 1 and 7, the official said.

All four were staying illegally in India without valid travel documents, police said.

"The syndicate was active across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai, and was involved in manufacturing, transporting and supplying methamphetamine using courier carriers and long-distance trains," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Aalap Patel said in a statement.

Giving details about the raids, police said that they received a specific input on November 1 about the involvement of Delhi-based people of African origin in large-scale trafficking of methamphetamine.

Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap near the Dhaula Kuan bus stand around midnight.

Ella, carrying a red trolley bag, was intercepted and searched as per the NDPS Act provisions.

"The team recovered 17.146 kg of methamphetamine and 700 drug tablets weighing 440 grams concealed in plastic packets. She told the team that she worked for a narcotics network run by African nationals in Delhi and was headed to Bengaluru to deliver the consignment to one Idriss," said the DCP.

Based on her disclosure, the Special Cell conducted raids on November 5 and arrested Amorka from the Chander Vihar area, recovering 3 kg of methamphetamine from his possession. During the operation, police also recovered a mobile drug-manufacturing facility. The makeshift lab contained precursor chemicals, solvents, calcium chloride, methanol and other equipment used for synthesising methamphetamine.

Subsequently, Chinoye Emmanuel, who allegedly operated the mobile lab, was arrested on November 6. He is suspected of having been manufacturing the drugs with Amorka's assistance, police said.

On November 7, Idriss was traced and apprehended in Bengaluru.

"He (Idriss) procured drugs from the Delhi module through Ella and other carriers and supplied them locally in Karnataka. He is also suspected of sending proceeds to Nigeria through informal channels," the DCP said, adding that Ella had been trafficking narcotics for over a year and used to transport consignments to Mumbai and Bengaluru using trains.

"Amorka, active for three years, engaged courier carriers for inter-city supply. Idriss reportedly paid Ella Rs 30,000 during her last visit to Bengaluru in April," the DCP said.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM AMJ AMJ