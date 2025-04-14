Delhi Police busts inter-state drugs racket; arrests 2 with 36 kg cannabis

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drugs racket operating across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan by arresting two of its key members and seizing more than 36 kg of cannabis from their possession, an official said on Monday.

Police arrested Raja Kumar from near the ITBP camp on Dwarka-Najafgarh road on April 11 while transporting 23.9 kg of cannabis on a scooter meant for distribution near educational institutes, a senior police officer said.

Further probe led to the arrest of Kumar's associate Sajan (19) from Chandar Vihar, leading to the seizure of 12.235 kg of cannabis, he said.

The investigation revealed that the contraband was sourced through Santosh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, with suspected links extending to Bihar, the officer said.

Kumar, who was previously arrested in a similar case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has been involved in drugs trade for the past five years, he said.

Both the accused were involved in distributing narcotics to young consumers across Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, he added. PTI BM ARI