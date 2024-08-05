Delhi Police busts inter-state firearms trafficking racket; two held

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted an inter-state firearms trafficking racket with the arrest of two men, officials said on Monday.

Six pistols and 12 live cartridges were recovered from the duo, they added.

"An information was received that on July 25, one person carrying illegal arms and ammunition would come from Goyala to Shyam Vihar near Dwarka expressway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Following the tipoff, a trap was laid and one person identified as Mohammad Rashid (28) was arrested. One country-made pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession, Singh said.

Rashid disclosed during interrogation that he had procured the weapons from an arms dealer in Haryana's Nuh, the officer said.

"Based on Rashid's statement, the police team nabbed Ajruddin (32) from Nuh on July 30," he added.

"The team recovered from him five country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges, alongwith one stolen motorcycle used for transportation of illegal firearms," the DCP said, adding that further probe into the matter is underway. PTI MHS BM RPA