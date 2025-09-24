Delhi Police busts interstate arms racket, factory unearthed in UP; 3 held

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted an interstate illegal arms and ammunition racket and unearthed a manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Three men allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition across state borders were arrested in an operation carried out by the Special Cell, he said.

“The factory was being run in a clandestine manner to produce cartridges and other ammunition that were later supplied to criminal networks,” a senior police officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ SKY SKY