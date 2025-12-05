Delhi Police busts interstate arms trafficking module; four held with 8 pistols, 30 cartridges

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an illegal firearms supply network operating in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh and arrested four men in this connection, an official said on Friday.

Eight pistols and 30 live cartridges were recovered from the accused, he added.

According to police, the crackdown began after a tip-off was received on November 19 that Babu (22) alias Aslam, previously involved in robbery, murder and theft cases, would arrive in Model Town to supply a firearm to one of his associates.

Acting on the input, a surveillance team was deployed. After an informer alerted the police that the suspect was near the North-X drain in the area, the team reached the spot. The suspect attempted to flee but was overpowered after a brief chase, police said.

A cursory search led to the recovery of two pistols and five live cartridges concealed in a pouch tied to his waist, they added.

During interrogation, Babu disclosed that after being released following his arrest in a firearms case in 2024, he came into contact with Santosh, who sourced illegal weapons from Aligarh and supplied them in Delhi.

Based on Babu's inputs, Santosh (32) was apprehended. A subsequent raid at his under-construction property led to the recovery of two sophisticated pistols, three country-made pistols and 25 live cartridges.

As the investigation progressed, police arrested another accused, Mohd Bilal, already lodged in jail in a separate attempt to murder and Arms Act case. On his instance, the police tracked down the supplier, Azeem (35), in Greater Noida. He was arrested and a pistol was recovered from him.

"The module operated across state borders, with weapons sourced from Aligarh and distributed through a network of carriers in Delhi. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.