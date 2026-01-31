Delhi Police busts interstate burglars' gang; three held, silver jewellery recovered

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three persons allegedly linked with an interstate gang of burglars from Rajasthan in connection with the robbery of valuables and cash from a railway employee's residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, an officer said on Saturday.

Silver jewellery weighing 763 grams were recovered from an alleged receiver of stolen items in south Delhi's Jangpura area, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining stolen property, they said.

The case pertains to a burglary complaint on January 21 by Dharambir, a railway employee, who reported the theft of gold and silver jewellery, Rs 75,000 cash and household articles from his residence in Old Chandrawal area on the intervening night of January 20 and 21.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the area and tracked the movement of three suspects across multiple locations. The footage showed the suspects entering and exiting the complainant's house and later moving through Majnu Ka Tila area in the early hours.

During the probe, police found that the suspects had visited Majnu Ka Tila police post on the night of the incident following a quarrel in the area but left after being asked to produce identity documents, the senior officer said.

A mobile number left behind at the police post proved crucial in tracing the suspects. Technical surveillance led the police to Nizamuddin railway station, and subsequent inputs helped identify the suspects as Babbu (27), Pawan (39) and Kamal alias Mannu (26), all residents of Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan.

A police team was dispatched to Rajasthan and the three accused were apprehended from different locations in Sri Ganganagar on January 24, police said. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the burglary and disclosed that the stolen jewellery had been sold to a jeweller in Delhi.

Following their disclosure, silver jewellery were recovered from a shop in Jangpura belonging to Vinod Kumar Jain (60), who has been bound down as a receiver of stolen property, police said.

During questioning, the accused told investigators that they had come to Delhi by train on January 20, roamed around the city and eventually targeted the locked house in Old Chandrawal in the early hours of January 21, police said, adding that they later returned to Rajasthan to evade arrest.

Police said the arrested men were previously involved in several cases of house burglaries and other offences in Rajasthan and Delhi. Further investigation is underway to verify their involvement in similar crimes and to recover the remaining stolen items. PTI SSJ ARB ARB