Delhi Police busts marijuana supply racket; 4 arrested with 51 kg ganja

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Four men have been arrested in south Delhi for supplying marijuana sourced from Bihar through courier parcels in the capital city, police said on Saturday.

Marijuana weighing 51 kg was recovered from Ravi Roshan (22), Dhirender Singh (20), Ravi Kumar (19) and Deena Nath (22), who were arrested in separate operations, a senior police officer said.

"Specific intelligence was developed regarding drug trafficking activities in south Delhi. Acting on a tip-off on September 8, a trap was laid on the road from Khirki Extension to Sheikh Sarai, near the Satpula Jheel in Saket.

"Police intercepted an auto-rickshaw around 4.30 pm, and arrested its two occupants -- Ravi Roshan and Dhirender Singh -- who concealed a packet carrying 25.896 kg of marijuana in the three-wheeler," the officer said.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that a person named Chandan, operating from Bihar, arranged the drug consignments using courier services, which were received by gang members in Delhi, including Ravi Kumar.

Acting on the lead, police arrested Ravi Kumar.

On September 12, another input was received about a fresh arrival via courier service.

A trap was laid near the Fun Cinemas in Moti Nagar, leading to the arrest of Deena Nath who had 25.796 kg on marijuana on him, the officer said.

In total, 51.692 kg of cannabis were seized in the operations, along with an auto-rickshaw used for transportation.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of NDPS Act, the officer said.

The gang was active in south and outer Delhi, sourcing the contraband from Bihar. Efforts are on to trace the main supplier, Chandan, and other members of the racket, the officer said. PTI SSJ SMV ARI