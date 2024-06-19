Delhi police busts mobile phone snatching gang, 3 arrested

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi police have arrested three men of a mobile phone snatching gang, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said that they have recovered 75 stolen mobile phones from their possession and 23 cases of snatching have been worked out with their arrest.

"On June 16, complainant Narender of Aligarh reported at Nangloi police station that he was coming from Maharaja Surajmal Stadium towards Nangloi when two men snatched his mobile phone and fled on a scooter. An FIR was registered and further investigation was initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Jimmy Chiram said.

According to the officer, during the the investigation, a raid in the Rao Vihar and Nangloi area was conducted and two identified as Abhay (22) and Ankit (32) were arrested.

"They further named Rahul Jangra, who received stolen mobile phones. The team arrested Jangra from the Sultan Puri area. We recovered a total of 75 stolen mobile phones from their possession," said the DCP.