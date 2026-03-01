Delhi Police busts multi-state job scam; 1 held

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in a multi-state job scam, cheating several aspirants of crores of rupees by promising government jobs in the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Suresh, was apprehended on Saturday near the Dwarka Expressway after a brief chase, they said.

"According to the complaint lodged by Yogesh, a resident of Gurugram, the accused had allegedly taken Rs 8.55 lakh between 2021 and 2022 on the pretext of securing him a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post in the Ministry of Home Affairs. When the promised job did not materialise, and the money was not returned, the complainant approached the police," police said in a statement.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 15, 2025.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Suresh targeted job seekers by promising them high-demand posts in various government departments.

After collecting large sums of money, he would switch off his mobile phones and vacate his residence along with his family to evade arrest, police said.

"He was living off the grid and keeping all communication devices switched off to avoid technical surveillance," a senior police officer said.

Acting on a specific tip-off on March 1, police intercepted his vehicle near the Dwarka Expressway. After a sustained chase, the accused was overpowered and taken into custody, police said.

Police said Suresh had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Hisar in 2017. He is allegedly involved in more than five criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana, including cheating, voluntarily causing hurt and cheque dishonour cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Preliminary verification has also revealed multiple complaints against him in different districts involving cheating of crores of rupees, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.