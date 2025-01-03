Delhi Police busts online cricket betting syndicate, 3 held

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested three people for allegedly operating an online betting syndicate linked to the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia, an official said on Friday.

Police recovered nearly Rs 20 lakh in cash from the accused, along with high-tech devices used to facilitate gambling.

"On January 2, a team from the Central district received a tip-off about an illegal betting operation based in LIG Flats in the Motia Khan area. The team executed a raid, resulting in the arrest of Rohit Mahajan, the mastermind with a history of similar offenses, along with Nagesh Bhasin and property owner Rajeev Chopra," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan.

The officer said that the team found tools and software used to log bets, as well as devices for live streaming cricket matches.

The police also seized six mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, and other gambling paraphernalia.

"We recovered Rs 19.98 lakh from the accused. Further investigation is underway," said the DCP. PTI BM BM ARD ARD