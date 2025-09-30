Delhi Police busts online investment fraud racket worth Rs 3 crore, three arrested

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an online investment fraud racket with the arrest of three men, uncovering links to cryptocurrency transactions worth Rs 3 crore and foreign operatives, an official said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Suneet Kumar Suri (64), a resident of Vivek Vihar, alleged he joined a group named ‘NJ Elite Growth Plan 768’ after seeing social media advertisements.

“The social media group, which displayed fake profit screenshots, lured him into investing Rs 2.25 lakh. When further money was demanded under the pretext of IPO delivery, he realised he had been cheated and reported the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Multiple raids in Delhi led to the arrest of three accused — Ayush Koli of Roop Nagar, Sanjeev Kumar of Shalimar Bagh, and Akash of Shakurpur.

Police said Koli operated a private bank account used in the fraud, while Kumar provided the account and maintained contacts with foreign handlers through social media. His device revealed discussions on USDT cryptocurrency transactions with Hong Kong-based contacts. The trio is believed to have committed fraud worth Rs 3 crore.

Akash allegedly helped procure fake SIM cards and assisted Kumar in arranging accounts, the officer added.

Three mobile phones, four laptops, a Point of Sale (POS) machine and several incriminating documents were recovered from their possession. Chats on Kumar’s phone also revealed conversations with Chinese nationals regarding money settlements, the officer said.

Police estimate the racket to be worth around Rs 3 crore. The investigation is ongoing to trace the money trail, identify other associates, and recover cheated funds, the DCP said.