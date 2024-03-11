Delhi Police busts party drug-making lab, arrests Nigerian national

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a party drug-manufacturing lab being run from a house in Sant Nagar following the arrest of a 29-year-old Nigerian national, officials said on Monday.

The police have also seized sophisticated equipment and more than 78 kilogrammes of raw material for manufacturing drugs, they said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nigerian national Chigemezu John Udechukwu.

A Nigerian national was nabbed with 129 grams of fine-quality methamphetamine and more than 17 kilogrammes of raw material for manufacturing drugs from the Vikaspuri area. He identified himself as Chigemezu John Udechukwu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The accused also disclosed that he and his associates were running a lab manufacturing methamphetamine in the Sant Nagar area and a raid was conducted, the officer said.

On his instance, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Dwarka) conducted a raid and an illegal drug-manufacturing lab was busted. More than 61 kilogrammes of raw material and sophisticated equipment were also seized, Singh said.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate, he added. PTI BM BM SZM