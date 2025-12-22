Delhi Police busts printing unit supplying wrappers for spurious drugs, fake cosmetics

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted a printing unit allegedly involved in supplying packaging material for spurious medicines and fake cosmetic products, an official said on Monday, adding that two accused have been arrested.

The action was taken in connection with an ongoing probe into the manufacture and sale of counterfeit drugs. The police said three accused — Shree Ram, Gaurav Bhagat and Parmod Kumar Gupta — were earlier arrested in the case for their alleged role in the manufacture and sale of spurious medicines.

During further investigation, the involvement of a printing unit supplying wrappers and packaging material for fake drugs and cosmetic products came to light, following which two more accused were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

The accused arrested later were identified as Anil Singh Rawat (46), a resident of Burari, and Rahul Agarwal (31), a resident of Nangli Mor, Delhi.

Rawat allegedly ran a printing press at Rama Road here, from where printed wrapping boxes were supplied to co-accused Shree Ram for use in manufacturing and selling spurious medicines and ointments, police said.

A raid conducted at the printing press led to the recovery of two dye frames used for printing wrapper boxes of an ointment, he added.

Agarwal allegedly placed orders for printed wrapping boxes for spurious medicines from the Rama Road-based printing unit on the directions of Shree Ram, the police said.