Delhi Police busts racket supplying banned firecrackers, 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has busted a racket engaged in supplying firecrackers in the city, where their sale is banned to curb air pollution and protect public health. Three men, including a father-son duo, have been arrested, an official said on Friday.

A total of 914 boxes of different types of firecrackers, procured from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, were seized from multiple locations in the city, they said.

The accused have been identified as Bhagwati Prasad, his son Tarun Singhal, and Rajiv Goel, a senior police officer said.

Acting on intelligence, police laid a trap near Bank Colony Road in east Delhi's Mandoli on Wednesday and nabbed Prasad and his son while they were riding a scooter to deliver the firecrackers, officials said.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed about a shop near Nand Nagri Fatak operated by them. A raid was conducted, leading to the recovery of 71 boxes of 13 types of banned firecrackers, they said.

The two further revealed that they got the stock from Goel.

Acting on this lead, police raided Goel’s godown on Main Mandoli Road and recovered 818 boxes of 17 different types of banned firecrackers, officials added.

Goel disclosed that he had purchased the consignment from Meerut, police said, adding that all three accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act.