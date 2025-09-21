Delhi Police busts UP-based interstate drug syndicate, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted an interstate drug syndicate based in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and seized nearly 2 kg of smack worth around Rs 4 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The first breakthrough came on September 15 when a team apprehended Aman Khan (22), a Bareilly resident, from the Anand Vihar bus terminal based on a tip-off. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 214.5 grams of smack, police said.

"During interrogation, Khan disclosed that his travel to Delhi was arranged by another Bareilly resident, Uwaise (20)," a police officer said.

Following this, he said, Delhi Police conducted a joint raid with the local police in Bareilly on September 18 and arrested Uwaise from his residence in Gugai village.

At Uwaise's instance, police recovered 1.76 kg of smack, Rs 10.30 lakh in cash, 435 grams of gold and 550 grams of silver, he added.

"The recovery highlights the extent of financial gains made by the syndicate through the narcotics trade. This operation has not only disrupted the immediate supply chain but also exposed the inter-state network operating from Bareilly," the officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Uwaise has a criminal record. He booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case registered at Shyampur police station in Haridwar in 2022, police said.

They said efforts are being made to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate. PTI BM SHS DIV DIV