Delhi police calls for action against counterfeiting, unlicensed hotels in digital era

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi police called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders to tackle the issue of counterfeiting and unlicensed hotels in the digital era, with the use of emerging technologies like blockchain and biometrics.

Addressing a stakeholders' consultation organised by FICCI on the occasion of World Anti-Counterfeiting Day, B Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech, Cyber and Licensing) said, "AI has made things very complex. Earlier in the software industry, pirated versions of MS Office and Windows were a concern. Now, the counterfeiting problems are of a different nature." FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) Chairman Anil Rajput said the consultation with stakeholders aims to strengthen anti-counterfeiting efforts and protect consumers from the risks associated with counterfeit goods in the digital era.

Jaiswal further emphasised the need to develop consumer-friendly blockchain technology to support the fast-growing economy and address counterfeiting issues in the digital world.

Jaiswal also highlighted the rapid advancement of deepfake technology, stating that anti-deepfake technology is lagging, and all stakeholders should collaborate to address this challenge.

Turning to the hospitality sector, Jaiswal said the Delhi Police deals with the licensing of restaurants and hotels, granting licenses only to those that meet the norms. However, he expressed concern over online aggregators like OYO and MakeMyTrip listing unlicensed hotels on their websites.

"Some of the listed hotels may not have safety standards. Just because they are listed, as a consumer, I have an implicit understanding that they are safe," he said.

The Delhi Police had called a stakeholders' meeting to discuss the matter and stressed the need to integrate blockchain, cryptography, and biometric security to address counterfeiting problems in the digital world effectively.

Amit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said counterfeiting is one of the oldest known crimes and is evolving as per the market demand. With the rise in digital technology, counterfeiting has become more organised and difficult to track the gangs behind it, he said.

Goyal added that e-commerce is also being used as a platform for selling counterfeit products, and cyber frauds are happening with the use of AI and deepfake technologies. The way forward is training all the stakeholders and using technologies to track the culprits, he said.

G R Raghavender, senior consultant at the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), said people are getting away by paying nominal penalties for trademark violations. He called for collaboration and cooperation to address this issue, adding that CIPAM will soon hold a consultative meeting to make the trademark law more effective.