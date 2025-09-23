Delhi Police cautions public against cyber fraudsters who exploit greed, fear

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Senior Delhi Police officials on Tuesday cautioned public to remain alert against cyber criminals exploiting human vulnerabilities such as greed and fear to defraud innocent citizens, stressing the need for "information distancing" in the digital world.

Speaking during a fraud awareness programme held at a private limited finance company in Rohini, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), said that most cyber crimes can be prevented if individuals remain vigilant.

"When people look for unrealistic returns on investments, they become victims of greed. When they trust impersonators posing as bank officials or policemen, they get deceived. And when criminals create panic, fear pushes them to share sensitive information," he said.

Malhotra warned that even seemingly harmless images like "good morning" messages on social media could be used to steal banking credentials.

Special Cell ACP HS Randhawa urged people to adopt information distancing -- similar to social distancing during Covid-19 -- by using separate e-mails for work, personal and social media accounts. He advised citizens to use strong passwords, multi-factor authentication and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

The officers also requested people to report fraudulent incidents immediately at nearby police stations. PTI BM BM RUK RUK