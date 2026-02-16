Delhi Police celebrates 79th Raising Day; Amit Shah attends as chief guest

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday celebrated its 79th Raising Day with Union home minister Amit Shah attending the occasion as the chief guest and reviewing a ceremonial parade.

The Delhi Police's best marching contingent, SWAT team, dog squad, band team, motorcycle riders, PCR units and several other specialised formations showcased a coordinated march past.

Welcoming the chief guest, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force remains prepared to tackle any situation in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering, the police chief said the priorities of the force include building a "drug-free India", eliminating cyberterrorism and dismantling organised crime networks.

He said nine gangsters had been killed in encounters in 2025 and that the Special Cell, with the support of central agencies, is monitoring 32 gangsters who have fled abroad.

Senior officers and personnel were present on the occasion. PTI BM AMJ AMJ