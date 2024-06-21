Delhi Police celebrates International Day of Yoga

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police and Tihar Jail marked the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday morning, with senior officers taking part in the session.

Officials of the Delhi police said the yoga session was conducted to create awareness about the vast potential of yoga in improving overall health and well-being.

The welfare unit of Delhi police, under the supervision of Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar, observed the International Yoga Day. The sessions were conducted in the laws of the Delhi police headquarters. CP Sanjay Arora also participated in the event, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, yoga programmes were also organized in all the prisons in Delhi. The jail staff and inmates participated in the programmes. PTI BM HIG HIG