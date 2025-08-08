Delhi Police celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Officers of Delhi Police's outer district on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren to strengthen community relations, an official said.

The celebrations were held across several schools and playgroups, where officers participated in Raksha Bandhan ceremonies and interacted with students, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

"The initiative is aimed at strengthening community relations and highlighting the compassionate side of policing," he said.

In Saraswati Vihar and at Mother's Pride in Rani Bagh, Mangolpuri ACP Murari Lal and Law and Order Officer Bhawani Singh joined children in marking the occasion.

In Paschim Vihar West, children from The Shri Ram Wonder Years tied rakhis to police personnel at the child-friendly corner of the local police station. Station House Officer (SHO) Devinder Singh and his team took part in the celebrations.

At Kamdhenu School in Mangolpuri, senior officers, including Additional DCP Manoj Kumar Meena and SHO Joginder Singh, celebrated with children, sharing messages of safety and empowerment with the students.

In Sultanpuri, Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya tied rakhis to officers, including Nangloi ACP Harendra Singh and SHO Ravinder Malik. PTI BM SHS DIV DIV