Delhi Police celebrates Senior Citizen's Day with awareness programmes for elderly

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police, in collaboration with the 24×7 Care Foundation, celebrated Senior Citizen’s Day on Friday with a mix of awareness programmes and cultural activities at INOX Satyam in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, an official said.

The event, themed “Swarnim Dharohar Sewa Suraksha Samman”, was aimed at honouring elderly citizens and educating them on cyber safety, they said.

Posters with the contact numbers of SHOs and police stations were distributed among the attendees to ensure they could reach out to the police easily when required, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Around 200 senior citizens attended the programme. To ensure their safety, an ambulance facility was kept on standby, and refreshments were served to all attendees, he said.

“Police delivered a lecture on precautions against online fraud, cyber awareness and the need for timely reporting of such crimes. A dedicated social media group was also created to help senior citizens share their concerns directly with the police,” the DCP added.

As part of the celebrations, a special screening of the movie “Mahavatar Narsimha” was arranged at the venue. Several senior citizens also delivered speeches and shared their experiences during the event. PTI SSJ SMV AMJ AMJ