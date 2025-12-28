Delhi Police, central agencies begin security coordination meets ahead of New Year, Republic Day

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Large-scale verification drives, aimed at identifying suspicious persons, are underway at sensitive areas in the national capital ahead of New Year celebrations and Republic Day with the Delhi Police and central security agencies holding coordination meetings to prevent any untoward incident, an official said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said with the assistance of civic agencies, police are installing and monitoring CCTV cameras that record footage round-the-clock in areas where there is a perceived security threat.

While security is stepped up across Delhi, surveillance at sensitive localities have also been heightened, the officer said.

He added that meetings will be held with local peace committees in different districts to maintain communal harmony and appeal to people to avoid rumours. Police will also keep a watch on these areas through drone surveillance.

According to the officer, police have been verifying the names and addresses of people staying or moving in the sensitive localities for the past one month. Teams have checked CCTV camera movement, recording systems and stored footage at hotels, besides verifying proper maintenance, databases and registers.

"We have prepared a robust security arrangements," the officer said.

The Delhi Police has also intensified arrangements to maintain law and order during New Year's Eve. Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, will be deployed across the city, officials said.

A senior officer said multiple pickets, barricades and vehicle-checking points will be set up across the city, especially at entry points, party zones, markets and nightlife hubs.

Security has also been tightened at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as a large influx of people from neighbouring states is expected.

"The traffic police have drawn up a detailed plan to deal with drunken driving, rash driving and motorcycle stunts. Breath analysers will be used extensively at checkpoints and strict action will be taken against violators," the officer said.

He added that teams have been instructed to immediately impound two-wheelers and four-wheelers if anyone is found indulging in dangerous stunts or driving under the influence of alcohol.

Special traffic arrangements have been made for Connaught Place, Hauz Khas Village, major markets and areas around malls, where heavy footfall is expected on New Year's Eve. At Connaught Place, only vehicles with valid stickers will be allowed to enter the Inner Circle.

Additional forces will also be deployed at India Gate, while station house officers have been directed to remain on the streets with their teams throughout the night. Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed at strategic locations.

Apart from traffic enforcement, police teams are also conducting checks at hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, night shelters, bus terminals and railway stations as part of routine verification drives, the officer said.