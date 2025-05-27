Making reels and videos in uniform completely 'unacceptable': Delhi Police chief's stern warning

New Delhi: Terming the act of making reels in khaki an "abuse of uniform", Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has cautioned personnel from doing so, directing them to distinguish between their "personal and professional lives".

The stern directive, issued on May 24, comes in the aftermath of a spike in instances of police personnel posting reels and videos on social media platforms, often showcasing the police insignia, ranks, or flaunting the power of khaki.

"It has been reported that in spite of the said instructions, a lot of police personnel have been found making and posting reels/videos on various social media platforms while wearing uniforms,” the order read.

The directive, accompanied by a list of personnel involved in such acts, has been sent to the deputy commissioners of police, with directions that they need to sensitise the staff.

"The ... acts of the police personnel under your command ... are a violation of the SOs (standing orders) and the directions issued in this regard," it noted.

In 2023, Arora had issued social media guidelines for police personnel, asking them to "maintain the dignity of the uniform" and not to use any equipment or accessories for reels or videos.

According to the guidelines, the police personnel should not comment on, post or share any confidential information related to any pending trial or suspect or arrested person.

The fresh directive also referred to the guidelines issued earlier.

"You are requested to ensure that police personnel under your control, as per the list enclosed, are properly sensitised and made aware that they have to distinguish between their personal and professional lives. Such instances of abuse of uniform on social media are unacceptable," the directive stated.

It sought a compliance report from the commanding officers by June 15.

Police sources said a zone-and unit-wise list of more than 100 personnel involved in such activities has been compiled and submitted to the police headquarters. Notably, more than 15 officers have been found to have flouted the social media rules multiple times.

Many officers have been found using their police rank as usernames and displaying the Delhi Police logo as profile pictures on personal accounts, further blurring the line between personal branding and official representation. In one such instance, a short-form video circulated on social media shows an identity card of a Delhi Police personnel with a popular song playing in the background. The video is captioned, "power of Delhi Police" and "Delhi Police passing booths without tolls".

Following the directive, many have reportedly taken down such content from their social media handles.

Official sources said the Delhi Police, which has a strength of more than 90,000 personnel, has also advised its officers to refrain from participating in stage and street performances while in uniform.

Instead, they have been asked to support such civil-society initiatives in a non-participatory manner to uphold the decorum of the force, the sources said.